If there was one thing that gave Alucard a good laugh, it was the fact that the village had no idea their darkest secret had been set free again entirely by accident and was now hiding under the claim of a 'kekkei genkai' as they called it. The most amusing thing being was that they kept trying to get him to chose from their women in order to add to his 'clan' ranks. The fact Seras had already claimed the position of his girlfriend and had a similar (if weaker) version of it meant it could be shared.

If they had known exactly what they were trying to do, they would have been a little more hesitant about making any more.

Seras didn't mind about being used as his excuse for why he wasn't interested in the others...she wasn't inclined to share with anyone. At least, not with those presented. So for now they would have to wait until 'Drake' and Seras were able to start a family.

Until then, they lived in the apartment next to Naruko's, since no one wanted to live anywhere near the 'demon brat'. Which basically meant she lived with them, seeing as her apartment was so frequently broken into that she preferred her little sewer hideaway.

It was strange really. The girl who had awakened them was more human than the people of the village. She had been treated like shit, and yet she still managed to maintain a smile. It was a false one he recognized well, but he wasn't going to call her on it.

The fact he kept finding her cuddled up with Seras was actually kind of hilarious though.

Someone was banging on the door. Naruko, who had fallen asleep on Seras again (to Drake's open amusement, as she usually slept on Seras' chest) woke up with a snort.

Drake opened the door while Naruko hid her already developing chest. The less people knew of her staying with the two vampires, instead of her own house, the better.

He opened the door to reveal...Iruka?

"What's going on?" asked Seras, after she changed her shirt. She had gotten used to waking up with drool on her chest. Naruko had been so starved for affection that when she realized Seras didn't mind her 'master' using her as a pillow, she promptly turned the Draculina into a giant teddy bear.

The main reason Seras let it go was because it highly amused her master...that and Naruko was like a little sister anyway.

"Have you seen Naruto? Someone's going around claiming he's stolen the Forbidden Scroll."

"WHAT?! Who the hell thinks I would be stupid enough to steal that thing when Jiji's here?!" said Naruko in fury. More importantly, why would she bother stealing the thing when she had copied anything worth her time and had already taken the deep dark secrets from before the village was even founded?!

Iruka blinked when he saw his 'little brother' in the room. It was clear the kid had just woken up.

"Wait, if you're here then who stole the Forbidden Scroll?"

"How should I know?"

Iruka shook his head.

"You three should come with me to the Hokage's tower so we can clear this up."

The Hokage was pissed someone had tried to frame the child with the theft. Because of the fact she had been asleep on Seras while the thief broke in, that meant she was cleared of the crime. But to insure that the civilians didn't try to use this against her, they would have to stay under guard until the thief was caught.

In the meantime...Naruko would catch up on her homework.

"Well?" asked the Hokage.

"We've found the thief. The thing is we haven't found out how the hell he broke in without setting off the alarms," said Tiger.

"Uh...we might be able to figure it out if we ask the expert," said Toad.

"The...expert?" said the Hokage dangerously.

Toad was glad he was wearing a mask, otherwise the Hokage would see his sheepish look.

"Naruto, could you come in here a moment?" asked the Hokage.

"What is it Jiji?"

"We want you to figure out if you can see how our thief got in."

Naruko blinked, but took a look around the room. She had broken in so many times that she was able to spot the entry point within ten seconds.

"Here. The seals have been scratched out," said Naruko with absolute assurance.

It was a small vent, almost impossible to get through. Almost. Closer inspection revealed a copious amount of oil in the vents, fresh enough that it had to be done recently...and the vents themselves were pushed outward enough that it was clear it had been a tight fit. Even without adding the scroll into the equation.

Testing the oil proved it to be a highly flammable kind, meaning someone could cause a distraction with a single spark.

"And how long have you been sneaking into my office Naruko?" asked the Hokage, less than pleased.

"Originally it was to test my skills, but then I got really, really bored and wanted to see how long it took for anyone to notice. I got really, really good at seals Jiji!" said Naruko proudly.

"I'll be having a word with the ANBU later...but for now why don't you show me how good you've gotten. If you do well I might introduce to someone," said the old man.

Naruko could read between the lines of that. Clearly the ANBU were supposed to keep everyone out, and the fact they let her into the office was a big no-no. Still, this might be the break she needed.

Naruko easily duplicated the most complicated seal she knew of. Though she was smart enough to avoid using the ones she saw on Drake's hiding spot.

"Naruko... when exactly did you learn these seals?"

"I'm not stupid enough to walk around the village without a reason Jiji. Once Seras helps me with my homework, we either practice taijutsu stances indoors or Drake helps me with my seals. It's less hassle, and frankly Seras is better at picking out food than I am. I almost never go out into the village anymore," said Naruko flatly.

While he was glad Naruko had found friends, he wished she wasn't so blunt about how little she trusted the villagers.

Still...the fact she was able to do this level of seals... it looked like he would have to contact Jiraiya about insuring she didn't lose her mother (and to a certain extent her father's) heritage because of the idiots that ruled the councils.

Sarutobi reached into his desk, the one place Naruko never touched. Inside was a book on Uzumaki seals.

"Until I can get your possible new teacher here, I want you to study this."

Naruko perked up at the sight of the book.

Drake was bored. A very dangerous state...for those around him. Seras took one look at his expression and immediately started pacing far, far away from him. No way was she getting caught in his 'entertainment'. Not a chance in hell.

Thankfully for her sanity, Naruko came out with a new book to read.

"Thank Inari! Naruko, he's bored," said Seras with relief. Drake gave a fanged grin as Naruko paled.

She promptly reached into her oversized jacket and handed him a different book.

"Swiped this off of Jiji's shelf. It should take him a few hours to realize it's gone."

It was orange and had an adult's only sticker. Which in a shinobi village meant it was porn, because they didn't bother to put such a sticker on anything with violence, death, or mature language. The civilians would throw a snit otherwise.

Drake actually turned up his nose at it.

"I've read one of those, and the spelling is atrocious. Not to mention the man clearly needs someone to check the grammar, because that's actually worse."

"And where, exactly, did you get your hands on a copy of Icha Icha?" asked the Hokage, who deftly swiped his book back from the pilfering hands of Naruko.

"Some gray haired idiot who kept one eye covered giggling like a school girl. I had to burn the thing when I realized how poorly written it was."

The Hokage blinked twice. Drake, a mere Academy student, stole Kakashi's precious Icha Icha and then burned it before the man realized it? Clearly Kakashi needed to undergo remedial ANBU training if an academy student could pull that off.

"And why are you two so pale?"

"Drake plus boredom equals the apocalypse," said Naruko flatly. Seras nodded emphatically.

"Well then it's a good thing that book has explosive seals in there, isn't it?"

"And a good thing Drake explained what plausible deniability is," agreed Naruko. The Hokage's carefully hid grin said that yes, yes it was.

Naruko made good use of the seals the Hokage had given her. Between making the lives of certain council members hell without leaving any proof (thus giving them something to do other than give him even more paperwork), giving Drake entertainment as he helped come up with traps and pranks, and acting as Seras' sparring partner, since she could heal almost as fast as the Draculina while properly fed.

Drake had already set the groundwork for his bloody 'kekkei genkai' by explaining to the Hokage that because of his bloodline limit, he no longer had any need of actual food.

Instead he had Seras gave it to Naruko, who used the food as fuel and shared her blood with them since it meant they didn't have to hunt as often.

While it wouldn't fill Naruko up completely, it did provide her a bit more balance in her diet.

The only thing was that this new bloodline limit reminded the Hokage of something. Something he felt he should remember, but had long forgotten.

Originally he thought that perhaps Naruko had bound the old monster's corpse to her, but a check of the seals dismissed that. Perhaps Drake was the offshoot of the same bloodline of monster. It wasn't unheard of for one of them to have children, but it was extremely rare.

And with how powerful Drake already was, he would bet good money that Seras, after being bitten by him, had partially turned. It would explain quite a bit.

Fortunately Drake had a habit of completely destroying any he 'fed' upon in the T and I department. If he was nothing more than the child of those creatures, then legally he didn't have to do anything. So long as he never betrayed the village, he would never voice his suspicions aloud in the presence of his shinobi.

There were some things even hardened killers like his shinobi were better off knowing. The existence of such...monsters...was one of them.

"NARUTO! DRAKE! GET BACK HERE!" shouted Iruka at the top of his lungs. Considering he was amplifying the sound with chakra, it reached halfway across the village.

Naruko and Drake snickered. They had just used the last of the paint tags, and while they had left not even a scrap of evidence it was them who just remodeled the Hokage Monument, everyone and their grandmother knew it was them.

Mostly because they were the only people allowed to go up there without the ANBU showing up to chastise them. At this point, the ANBU quit bothering to try and curb their antics.

Instead they did something much more productive. They started leaving papers critiquing their performance and making suggestions on how to improve. Drake had laughed long and hard when he realized what they were doing.

Naruko ducked behind an alley while Drake went into the shadows, thus eluding the chunin. She was still snickering when Drake deposited her in the boy's bathroom, where she put her game face back on, hid her real hair style under a spell, flipped over her jacket revealing an orange and blue nightmare, and promptly put on her idiot's persona.

Once she loudly declared her return from the bathroom (complete with enough details to make the resident harpy throw a book at her for such disgusting information) she and Drake sat back to watch the show.

Iruka finally returned, having given up trying to catch the miscreants.

The second he saw the two sitting pretty as you please next to an exasperated Seras, an amused Hinata and a buzzing Shino, his head drooped.

'Please, if there are any Kami who would listen to this poor overworked school teacher... please, please PLEASE let those two graduate and end up on the same team...if only so Naruto and Drake will be someone else's problem!' Iruka mentally prayed, while appearing to be counting to ten. It was the same prayer he said every night before he went to sleep, hoping repetition would work and get rid of his most troublesome students.

Naruto was bad before he ended up winning Iruka over. With an enabler and a willing helper, he was a hundred times worse. Easily.

He would swear Drake was a spawn of Enma's fiery depths sent to make his life hell.

The fact he occasionally caught said boy looking at him speculatively while licking his fangs did not help this image. Or the fact that he had more than once woken up to a nightmare that the boy had drained his blood dry for his kekkei genkai.

The only reason he knew that it was only a nightmare was because Naruto often told Drake he wasn't allowed to 'eat' certain people. Iruka was deliriously happy that he was on that short list.

Drake saw the look Iruka was giving him, and gave a fanged grin of his own. The teacher shuddered.

That boy scared the living shit out of him, and he wasn't ashamed of that fact!

Still, the look Drake was giving him...

"Everyone, we're having taijutsu practice today! Any volunteers?" asked Iruka desperately. The other teacher, who had taken control while Iruka tried to find his wayward students (they didn't know HOW Naruto and Drake kept establishing an air-clad alibi, but as long as they kept up appearances there was no way they could give them detentions), gave him a sympathetic look.

"I want to fight Seras," said Sasuke.

Iruka sighed. Ever since the blood-eyed blond had beaten the snot out of the Uchiha heir (and wasn't one of his fan girls) the boy had become obsessed with beating her. Apparently he was of the opinion that if he could beat Seras in a taijutsu battle, then he will have gotten strong enough to challenge Itachi.

The problem was that Sasuke (and by extension his MASSIVE fan girl horde) royally pissed off Drake and Naruto frequently. Enough so that Seras had a standing order to put the Uchiha heir in his place.

Oddly, that only increased the Uchiha's attraction to her, despite the fact she had already been claimed by Drake.

He was not letting some jumped up thief get his bride. Not a chance in the unholy hell he called home when he wasn't with Naruko.

Iruka sighed, this was going to be another one of those days...