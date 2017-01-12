Happy Friday, everyone! Enjoy the chapter!

Chapter 29

It was the evening before the matches and the nervous energy from all the different contestants was palpable. Lily hadn't slept the night before, she had been tossing and turning from dusk to dawn, much to Jasmine's dismay.

Flitwick had gathered his duelists right outside of the Hogwarts boundary line. It was a chilly evening, but for once it was sleeting out in his miserable winter weather. The Marauders were bouncing from foot to foot as they waited for last few students to reach the designated area. Remus was there to see them off, giving his friends a good natured pat on the back, which ended up as some kind of dogpiled hug.

When everyone arrived they were gathered by year and portkeyed to the dueling center in Berlin. They landed in the courtyard, some crashed onto the grassy surface, while others managed to stay standing. Lily and Severus ended up a heap on the ground, Sirius and James were holding each other up for support. After nine lives of magical travel, Jasmine could manage to land gracefully via portkey…floo travel was another matter entirely. She still couldn't bloody figure out how that worked.

She dusted off her robes and straightened her hair out, portkey travel tended to leave one looking rather windswept.

The weather was overcast and frigid, but their rooms were heated, they had a cottage feel to them, with brick walls and personal hearths. Each school or academy was put into a separate housing unit, and then they were broken down into further groups, by age, and finally by gender. Attempting to see any of the other schools was strictly forbidden. Anyone breaking the rules would be disqualified without prejudice.

So, that meant that James and Sirius were going to be rooming with a very wary Severus Snape, while Lily and Jasmine prayed that nothing awful would happen during the night in the boys' room to deter their chances of bringing home a victory for their school.

"Do you think that they'll do something to Severus?" Lily whispered before they attempted to turn in for the night. The beds were narrow and had long thick comforters over the top with heating charms on them to keep the cold out.

Jasmine snorted as she got herself comfortable, "if they know what's good for them, they won't touch a hair on Severus' head. We need all the chances we can get against the other schools tomorrow."

Lily muttered something under her breath before burrowing into her blankets. Jasmine had a feeling that Lily wouldn't be sleeping much tonight, but she wasn't going to comment on it. Everyone dealt with nerves a different way.

Jasmine laid back on her bed, hands behind her head, eyes closed. She stretched her rune vision trough the wall nearest her to where the boys were supposed to be sleeping, just to make sure that they weren't killing each other. To her surprise they all seemed to be in bed, not facing each other, but not murdering one another. Severus was on the far right, curled into himself and as far away from James and Sirius as possible. The two Marauders appeared to be sleeping. Maybe they had been awake the entire night before like Lily and fell asleep the moment their heads hit their pillows.

It wasn't long before Jasmine let herself relax and fall into a light sleep.

She dreamt of death's wicked grin against his pale face, promising nothing but trouble in her near future.

The arena was a large Roman like structure and had enough seating to fit the twelve different schools' duelists and the instructors. It had to seat around three hundred people, not to mention the large center platform that would hold each duel below the stands. It was only a half an hour before the seventh years would start to duel the other upper years. A small shiver went up Jasmine's spine at the similarity it held to the dueling pit she had fought in for years under the Chesters tender care. Jasmine's fingers curled around the railing as she peered down into the pit. Her heartbeat thundered in her ears, her breath started to come in short small gasps. She felt a hand rest on her arm, "Are you alright, Jazz?" James whispered, the group had already moved towards their seats in the upper decks. She hadn't even realized they'd gone ahead without her.

Sirius was waiting by the staircase, motioning for them to hurry up, there was another school making their way towards them and they weren't supposed to interact with any of the other schools until after the duels tomorrow.

She nodded, but felt James tighten an arm around her shoulders and move her barely responding legs forward. When she reached Sirius, he threw an arm around her other shoulder and they led her towards their seats together. Flitwick shot her a concerned glance, but she waved off his concern.

The less he knew the better. She didn't need someone else fussing over her. James and Sirius were going to be enough of a problem.

She put her head between her knees and took a long deep breath. This wasn't the Chesters dueling pit, no matter what images were flashing before her eyes. She had seen much more traumatizing things in her past lives, she wasn't going to let this get in the way of her daily life. Even if it was remarkably similar to the constant trauma her host suffered from for years. Their shared memories were haunting, but nothing that she couldn't handle.

Jasmine wanted to bring home a win for Hogwarts and make Dumbledore congratulate her. She wanted to see him choke on his words as he did so with as much satisfaction she could muster.

"You going to be alright, Jazz?" Sirius asked when Flitwick wasn't watching, since their charms professor was in a tense mood as he instructed his seventh years on the starting order. Jasmine's heart rate was only just slowing down.

She nodded, taking another deep breath. "I'll be alright. Just has some unpleasant thoughts."

James cursed quietly under his breath and ran a hand through his hair, much to Lily's annoyance. Though, she didn't call him out on it, she was watching Jasmine closely. Jasmine supposed that she must look awful to have her roommate's attention away from James' awful habits. "Mum and I should have thought of this. Are you sure you want to do this Jazz?"

She glared at him as best she could when she felt like passing out on the spot.

She hated it when she forgot to breath.

"Of course, I'm going through with this. I won't let what happened to me control my emotions. I'm just glad that our duels are later in the evening. I just need to watch a few. The rules are vastly different from what I was subjected to. I just need to see that this isn't what I was forced to do for years. Then, in a few hours, I'll blast the poor sod I'm dueling against into the nearest wall and win."

The arena was only illuminated around the platform, leaving the seating rather dark. No one was permitted to see any of the other schools' duelists. They were supposed to keep their participants as secret as possible for the best possible duels. It wasn't quite as fun when the participants knew who they were dueling far in advance. Apparently, preparing in advance was looked down upon among this school circuit. It was an unfamiliar practice to Jasmine, who had always known who was dueling at least a week in advance to prepare for her bouts.

Flitwick had shown Jasmine the roster of schools that were coming a week ago, in a vain hope that she would be able to tell him a little something about the duelists from each area, if she had met anyone from those schools during her time in captivity. The question was extremely personal and a bit out of line, but then again, this was Flitwick's reputation on the line, and propriety be damned, he needed answers. Jasmine hadn't been able to give him too much information. She hadn't really met anyone from the American schools that would be in attendance. There were quite a few different ones in the States, Canada, South and Central America. In her original timeline she had met people many witches and wizards who hailed from them, and they had all been extremely accomplished in their respective fields, but she had never dueled against them.

No doubt their opponents were going to be tough, even if they were the same age. Dueling hadn't been a main priority in Hogwarts' curriculum in some time. Jasmine hoped that she would be able to win her matches and bring home a win for Hogwarts. She had quite a few lives of worth of hexes, curses, jinxes, charms and transfiguration spells in her repertoire.

A hush fell over the stadium as the lineup appeared on a small magically conjured screen. The contestants were put in a large bracket, each going against a rival school. No one school would ago against another until the second round, which would be the winners bracket tomorrow. The duels began shortly after that and the longer they want on, the more relaxed that Jasmine became. These were nothing like what she had experienced with the Chesters. There was little to no blood and no weapons besides spellcasting. It wasn't nearly as exciting as the pit duels she was used to, but that was a nice change.

Though, it easy for Jasmine to notice that the Hogwarts students were average amongst the other schools. Durmstrang was especially strong, as well as two North American schools, Ilvermorny and a lesser known school from South Dakota were many of the Native American wizards attended in North America. Jasmine was sure that the announcer was pronouncing the name of their school wrong on purpose because each time it was said differently, and the attending students would just glare at the announcer before beginning their duel with a fierceness that Jasmine admired.

Hogwarts placed around fifth in the overall standings between the twelve schools, at least, that's what Jasmine felt. The Hogwarts students had beat a bunch of other schools, but no one had yet managed to breach the top four schools. They would have another chance to duel again tomorrow for the winner's bracket, so at least there was still a small chance of winning.

"Fifth years, this way! It's time to get you lined up."

Jasmine warmed herself up for a few minutes while Flitwick explained what was going to happen. The battle wouldn't be decided until someone was unable to get up and at wand point. This was much preferred than what Jasmine was used. She'd rather not have to nearly kill her opponent to get the battle to stop.

Jasmine was slated to go last, which she noticed a lot of school had left their stronger duelists for later in the brackets. Though, Flitwick had Severus dueling first and he was their second strongest, so she wondered what her professor was up to.

They were led to a small room that would lead out onto the platform. The room itself was small, with just enough room for everyone to sit. Jasmine opted to stretch on the floor while she waited for her turn. Each school had a different entrance to make for as much anonymity as possible. A small green light would popup over the door when the duelists were supposed to enter the pit.

It wasn't long after that when the duels began, but it was annoying to note that Jasmine wasn't able to watch her teammates duel since the curtain was designed to block all view of the platform. She had to rely on the announcer to know what was happening not five meters from her.

Severus ended up dueling against a young woman from an Italian school near Rome. From what she could hear from behind the curtained area, he was winning. She was apparently far too defensive for her own good. There was a loud blast and a gasp, but Severus came back into the waiting room with a grin on his face. "One of her spells backfired and she nearly blew herself up."

That was one win for Hogwarts.

Sirius was next. Before he went out, Jasmine grabbed his forearm. "Attack, Sirius," she told him. He nodded and went out. He ended up dueling against a student from Spain. She could hear him casting various hexes and curses, he didn't bother toying with his enemy and went right for the throat, which gained him a swift victory. Jasmine wished that she could have seen it. James clapped his best friend on the back.

Two wins.

James went out next with a grin on his face. He was apparently against one of the students from the South Dakota school. She could hear the announcer praising James' creative use of transfiguration, but then there was a shout and a loud thud that reverberated on the walls around them. Flitwick came back into the room with James unconscious form floating behind him. Her cousin had a large gash on his head and his arm was bent at an awkward angle. Jasmine wouldn't be surprised if he had a broken rib or two.

"What happened?" Lily asked as she and Sirius hovered over James' unmoving form. Jasmine stayed where she was, not wanting to get in the way. A matron was making her way over her cousin. She ushered them away to work on him.

"He underestimated his opponent. The boy he was up against is deaf, so he got cocky. I always warn him about that in practice. The boy has one hell of a blasting curse. Apparently, he has a twin that won a battle earlier using similar tactics."

Lily looked visibly shaken as she watched the nurse mend James back together. There hadn't been that many accidents or injuries when they had been practicing at Hogwarts.

Her roommate gulped before Flitwick took her out for her duel. Lily had been paired against a student from Ilvermorny. They seemed to be the favored to win and by the way that Lily was acting when she went out they'd be right. She came in not two minutes later bruised and bleeding from a nasty gash to her wand arm.

That was two loses and two wins.

Jasmine was last one to go out. Actually, she was the last duel of the day. She had to wait a good hour before Flitwick ushered her out. James, who had only just woken up, gave her a thumbs up and Sirius gave her a pat on the back.

She stepped out onto the platform, head held high. The magically conjured lights beat down on her. She couldn't see anyone in the shadowed stands. Jasmine saw her opponent on the other end of the platform and her breath caught. There was a familiar mop of blonde hair on the other side. It was a face that she hadn't thought she would ever see again.

It was her old friend Mikhail. He had been on her dueling circuit for the greater part of five years. He had been one of the kids in the basement that she'd freed. Euphemia had showed her a list of all the children that had been reunited with their families. The two of them had been good friends and even better rivals during duels in the pit. It was going to be a grudge match for the ages. Jasmine hadn't lost to him yet, but had quite a few scars along her body that he had personally caused.

Jasmine knew his dueling style, it was aggressive, explosive and passionate, everything that a good Russian duelist should encompass. His fatal flaw was always his left ankle, which he guarded fiercely. She had personally shattered it during one of the matches.

They bowed with a practiced ease that two fifteen-year-old shouldn't have mastered and immediately began firing vicious hexes and curses at each other. There was no holding back and it was more than likely the first time that Flitwick had seen Jasmine fight seriously against anyone. She knew better than to underestimate Mikhail. He was strong and would be highly insulted if she brought anything but her best to a fight with him.

Honestly, more than one of the curses they were using could send someone straight to St. Mungos. This was more than likely the first real duel that the audience had seen all day. It was two professional fighters attacking each other with a force that not many new existed in two people so young. She didn't even hear the announcer's voice as they fought. It was just her against Mikhail.

This was familiar, something that her body was used to.

Jasmine shielded against a blasting hex that ricocheted off her and blasted part of the railing to pieces.

She set a cutting hexed him back that he avoided by the skin of his teeth, the ground near his leg wasn't so lucky and it was torn to ribbons.

Another powerful curse came her way and she sidestepped just on time.

Jasmine threw a dancing jinx back at him, just to get him to jump out of the way.

She ducked under the stunner he sent towards her.

It took five or six minutes before Jasmine caught an opening and sent a numbing charm towards Mikhail's left ankle right as he was going to take a backwards step with it. He lost his balance for a single moment, which left Jasmine just enough time to cast a body bind as she ran up towards him, dodging multiple curses as he went down. Her wand was at his throat in an instant. Sweat was rolling down her neck, Mikhail had a grin on his face as the roar from the crowd reached her ears.

"It's been a while since you forced me onto my back. Here I thought that I would have won this tournament without contest," he spoke to her in their broken German and Russian code that they had mastered over the years. "It's good to see you alive, Jasmine."

She smiled and pulled him up in a show of good sportsmanship. "It's good to see you too. Glad that nothing has changed since our last duel," she replied with a chuckle. "I will see you tomorrow during the gala."

Jasmine gave him a brief nod before turning back towards the lineup room. Flitwick was near the door, mouth agape.

Jasmine shrugged her shoulders. "Tada?"

