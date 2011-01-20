A/N: I've heard that some of you have been looking forward to a confrontation between Bianchi and Lambo, right? Well, I hope you like it then. I have to thank you guys for the reviews I've been getting - I really enjoy reading all the feedback!

Keeping Your Character - Chapter Twelve

Lambo stared blankly at the two morons in front of her from her seat on a beach chair. They were currently congregated in the Sawada's front yard, and Reborn stood next to her, clad in a bathing suit. The hitman was toweling himself off, having just got out of the kiddy pool that was set up.

While she was wildly approving of the boys' goal to rid Namimori of pest known as Bianchi, she didn't exactly think they had the right way of going about it. She shook her head in slight disappointment. Gokudera was so smart he was stupid sometimes, and Tsuna… well he was just plain stupid.

"What," she stated blankly in response to their ludicrous request of her.

Tsuna flinched at his bodyguard's flat response, vividly remembering the fact that she had gone up against Hibari and come out unharmed. "W-well… you look just like Bianchi's ex-boyfriend…" he trailed off uncertainly.

"And thus, for the sake of the Tenth, you should do your duty to help get her out of town!" Gokudera butted in rudely. He threateningly fingered a lighter as he glared at her. He obviously still didn't trust her one iota - especially with the safety of Tsuna.

Lambo continued to stare at them for a moment, before returning her attention to her manga. "No." 'They want me - a person Bianchi hates, to pose as Romeo - another person Bianchi hates? Idiots,' she thought uncharitably as Reborn hopped up onto the lawn chair next to her, Leon morphing into a pair of sunglasses for him.

Gokudera looked about to start throwing dynamite, so Tsuna hurriedly intervened before his yard could become toast.

"Look, Lambo-san, I know that Bianchi hates-" Tsuna tried to reason with his bodyguard.

"No," Lambo stated bluntly, not even bothering to look up from her manga. She passed Reborn a glass of cool lemonade from the small table in between their chairs.

Gokudera gave a full body twitch in pure rage as she interrupted his beloved boss. He reflexively reached for an explosive, but had a rare moment of conscientiousness - namely, he was at his boss's house and didn't want to destroy it in the process of blowing the rude person in front of him into small, fleshy chunks of gore. So he searched his rather large brain for another way to gain vengeance on the so-called 'bodyguard'. He looked pained for a moment as conflicting thoughts warred in his mind.

Finally, with great reluctance, he came to a decision, and cupped his hands around his mouth. Before Tsuna could even ask what he was doing, the bomber yelled, "Hey, Big Sis, there's something out here you should see! Come out to the front yard!" 'It's purely to avenge the Tenth's honor - no matter what may happen to me!' he thought zealously, even as his stomach preemptively gurgled in repulsion at the thought of his sister.

Tsuna froze in horror as he looked back and forth from his 'right hand man' to his 'bodyguard'. 'No, Gokudera-kun! You shouldn't have done that!'

A tangible aura of absolute malice began to emit from Lambo's body as she raised her head to glare at the bomber. There weren't exactly any closets where she could hide from Bianchi in the front yard. She reached for the Meteor Hammer wrapped around her waist.

'I'm totally going to start putting pictures of Bianchi in his locker at Namimori,' she thought sinisterly as the front door began to open. 'And maybe a bit more…'

"I don't like being ordered to do anything, Hayato - but since it's you, I'll comply with your request just this once." Bianchi stated calmly as she pushed the door open. She froze completely as she saw the other girl sitting nonchalantly in a lawn chair - next to Reborn, no less.

"You…" she muttered hatefully, an ominous shadow covering her eyes from view.

Gokudera slumped to the ground, foaming at the mouth from the sight of his sister's face - but at this point, no one really cared, except for Tsuna. Of course, Tsuna fretted about everything, so he didn't count.

"You're the one who tried to steal Reborn from me!" Bianchi screeched in apoplectic rage, her hair resembling angry tentacles as it writhed frantically in the air around her head. "And now you dare to go anywhere near him!"

Lambo stared blankly at the pink-haired hitwoman. She had given up long ago to try and explain things rationally - seeing as logic and common sense seemed to slide right off Bianchi's thick skull. So she went with the only option left - taking potshots at Bianchi. She had made an art form out of it over the years - and though she didn't particularly care about 'winning Reborn's affections', she had found that mentioning him was the best way to get Bianchi's goat.

"Says the obsessive stalker who wouldn't know rejection if it slapped her in the face wearing nothing but a leopard-print thong." Lambo said placidly, still keeping her eyes on the manga, though her arm was primed to release the cable of her weapon. "I'm surprised Reborn hasn't gotten a restraining order to keep your creepy self away from him," she smirked snidely.

'Seriously though, I'm surprised Reborn hasn't,' she thought to herself, mystified. 'Though I suppose his man-ego gets much needed inflation from her lavish attentions - considering all he usually gets is adoring coos because of his baby form. Then again, said form also comes with the advantage of occasionally being hugged against women's chests because they don't know he's got the mentality of a grown man…'

Tsuna panicked from his worried position of kneeling beside Gokudera's prone form as Bianchi practically vibrated with rage. He almost fainted in terror at the sheer intent to kill the two females were radiating. "Do something, Reborn!" he cried in desperation as he turned toward his tutor. He nearly fell over as he saw the tiny hitman nonchalantly sipping at his fruit drink as he watched the verbal catfight. 'He won't lift a finger!' Tsuna thought in shocked dread, anime tears running down his face.

"I told you I'm popular with women, Dame-Tsuna," Reborn declared with his usual smug smile. "They even fight over me."

'You're crazy!' Tsuna thought in dismay as he thought about the sheer violence that was about to take place. '..and I really hope that Lambo-san didn't hear you say that, or it'll just get even worse…' he thought as he remembered Lambo's incredulously furious face as she recounted Bianchi's delusions about her 'trying to steal Reborn'. He nearly sighed in relief as Lambo gave no reaction to his tutor's words. She hadn't heard his arrogant claim. Of course, he only nearly sighed in relief - because the two mafia women were still most likely going to have a vicious brawl in his front yard.

"You aren't worthy of being anywhere near Reborn-darling!" Bianchi shrieked like a banshee, taking a threatening step forward as she pulled a dish of… something out of nowhere. "Reborn needs someone with skill and status by his side! You're just a no-name, second-rate mafioso - absolutely nothing compared to me!"

Lambo sighed with mock long-suffering, setting down her manga and placing a dismayed hand against the side of her head. "What is it with you and your brother assuming my unworthiness?" she asked rhetorically as she stood gracefully from her chair. "Maybe there's something bad in your gene pool that makes you all asses?" (A/N: You know - when you assume, it makes an 'ass' out of 'u' and 'me'?)

Bianchi threw the acidic broth at her opponent. Lambo dodged, and it hit the chair behind her, dissolving it within second, and killing the grass it dripped down onto.

"If you're going to be like that," Lambo began intensely, eyes wide with bloodthirst, "Perhaps you should see firsthand how 'unworthy' I actually am, ne?" she grinned maliciously.

Tsuna whimpered internally as he saw the eager-for-violence expression on his bodyguard's face. 'She's definitely scarier than I thought at first!' He thought miserably as he ineffectually tried to tug Gokudera's unconscious body away from the probable battlefield. 'It just takes her not being able to run away from the problem for her to show it!'

Bianchi pounced on the 'challenge for her love' without a second thought, rapidly tossing several toxic dishes at her 'rival'. "Poison Cooking II!" she exclaimed savagely.

Lambo laughed mockingly as she easily dodged the slow-moving projectiles. The noxious cuisine splashed, or 'glorped' as they hit the ground, some simply killing the grass, others eating away deep cavities into the earth. Surprisingly, they all missed hitting Tsuna, who was currently a sitting duck as he tried to drag Gokudera out of the crossfire. Unsurprisingly, they all mysteriously missed Reborn, who simply kept sipping at his lemonade as he watched the deadly fight like it was a sporting event.

"Who, exactly, is the unworthy one?" Lambo asked sardonically, directing a taunting grin at the Poison Scorpion. "You can't even hit a 'second-rate, no-name Mafioso', was it? - With your best technique!"

Bianchi's eyes sparked with rage, and she suddenly produced a large platter the size of her own torso out of nowhere - it as covered in something that looked as if it had been dead for a few weeks, and then buried in a mound of compost for a month before it was unearthed again. "Die, Bitch!" she roared in fury as she heaved the large, lethal dish at Lambo.

Even as she heard Tsuna shrieking in terror in the background, Lambo simply leered challengingly as she loosened part of the cable wrapped snugly around her arm. She began to twirl the end rapidly, until it resembled the high-speed blades of an electric fan. The dish crashed into the revolving cable, and was knocked aside as if blocked by a solid shield.

The poison splashed harmlessly (except for the grass…) to the ground in front of her, and Lambo smirked condescendingly at her opponent, completely unscathed by the dangerous attack. Bianchi breathed heavily like an aggravated rhino, while Tsuna heaved a sigh of relief that someone hadn't just died on his front lawn.

Lambo sprinted forward as she went on the offensive, uncoiling her weapon completely as she moved - uncurling it into a straight line. With a spark of energy, the cable had been transformed into a double-headed staff - Lambo pulled it back, before brutally slamming the end into Bianchi's stomach. The pink-haired woman doubled over at the force of the blow, gagging on her own bile.

"Oh?" Lambo asked in amusement, though she never stopped moving, whipping her staff around again to crash into Bianchi's back. "I bet this is the first time that you've been the one heaving up your last meal after a fight, isn't it?"

Bianchi, who had collapsed onto the ground with the second hit, managed to raise her head to give a death glare to Lambo. Said bounty hunter responded promptly by smashing the steel sphere on the end of her staff into the Scorpion's nose.

Bianchi was down for the count.

There was a profound silence with the ending of the fight, Tsuna staring in shock at the ruthless take down his bodyguard had executed. Lambo exhaled quietly, before stashing away her weapon, and walking back to her lawn chair. She sat down casually, before picking her manga back up and starting to read again. However, upon reaching for her glass of lemonade that had been placed on the nearby table, she was met with thin air.

Lambo looked over, only to pout as she saw Reborn sipping at a second glass of lemonade, his first one standing empty on the table. He looked utterly indifferent to the fact that his biggest devotee was lying, beaten unconscious, only a couple yards away.

"Did you have to take my glass, too?" she asked sulkily. "You should know that a battle makes one thirsty."

"You should have finished sooner, then," Reborn told her unrepentantly, slurping at his pilfered drink.

Tsuna sweat-dropped at their totally uncaring attitudes. 'Though I suppose I can't really blame them. Bianchi's attention, whether negative or positive, only seems to cause trouble,' he reflected to himself. He caught a glimpse of Gokudera out of the corner of his eye. 'And that just proves my point.' he thought with yet another sweat-drop as he observed his 'subordinate's' comatose body.

Lambo crossed her arms huffily, glaring off into thin air. 'It isn't fair that someone that difficult should invoke the same emotional response as a fluffy little kitten whenever I see him,' she thought grumpily as she considered Reborn. 'I mean, even if he looks cute enough to cuddle, I still know that he'd probably blow my brains out if I gave into the urge to squeeze him until the soulless pits passing for his eyes popped out of his little skull.'

Her glare deepened, unknowingly unnerving Tsuna, who was caught in the beam. 'And I can't even get myself another glass of lemonade since Bianchi's been in the kitchen all this time - who knows what she's done to all the edible stuff in there?'

Suddenly, her thought processes stopped dead, caught on a single idea that had just popped up. "Ah!" Lambo exclaimed dully, a fist plopping into her open palm. "I forgot about that."

"Huh?" Tsuna twitched nervously at her words.

"I could have avoided that whole fight," she stated ponderingly, cupping her chin as she mused, completely ignoring Tsuna.

Tsuna gaped at her in incredulity. 'So why didn't you!' he screamed inwardly, bemoaning the fate of his poor lawn - apparently a completely needless tragedy. At the moment, however, he was a bit too scared to actually yell at her, lest she make him barf up his lunch as well.

Suddenly, a puff of lurid pink smoke engulfed Lambo's body. As it slowly faded away, Tsuna could make out the silhouette of a Reborn-sized figure. When the smoke had completely disappeared, the poor, confused middle-schooler's jaw nearly dislocated as it dropped.

Sitting on the lawn chair was a tiny, babyish version of the fifteen-year-old that was formerly sitting there. She had all the same features, even if her clothing was completely different - being dressed in what looked like a sheep cosplay. She looked to be around five years old.

"Wha-What..?" Tsuna stuttered dazedly, totally baffled by her change in age.

Reborn ignored his student completely, suddenly much more attentive to the bounty hunter seated next to him. 'I didn't know she could look younger,' he thought with intrigue. 'What an unfortunate gap in my information. She looks almost like one of the Arcobaleno…'

"It's been so long since I've used this form," Lambo commented conversationally as she examined her costumed appearance. "I think it was a year or two ago - when I had to sneak into that Nativity play to assassinate one of the wise men." 'Does the universe conspire to have me dressed as a sheep?' she wondered absentmindedly.

'Isn't that blasphemous?' Tsuna thought with a detached sense of horror, even as he continued to stare in utter disbelief. '…And is that actually Lambo?' he asked himself

"I can't believe I forgot about this," Lambo said, leaning back to continue reading her manga - completely unbothered by the fact that she was dressed in a lamb costume. "After all, Bianchi wouldn't equate a five-year-old little girl with the person she saw talking with Reborn."

'Actually, I feel kind of like an idiot,' she thought inwardly with a sweat-drop as she flipped to her previous page. 'I got myself all worked up over Bianchi's presence when it was this easy to avoid her.' Lambo sighed in slight frustration with herself. 'I need to remember to go over all my skills at least once a week so I don't forget them when they could be useful like this.'

"Plus, there's also the fact that this form is so useful for weaseling my way out of sticky situations," she mused aloud. "And getting free candy from people."

Tsuna was suddenly not so shocked. 'It's definitely the same person,' he thought sullenly. 'Mooching off of people like that…' Memories of when she had coerced him into buying her a drink and a fan on a hot day flitted through his mind.

Lambo suddenly turned a sharp eye toward Tsuna, setting down her manga once more as a new thought occurred to her. He stiffened under her gaze, feeling like a tiny bunny cornered by a hawk. He noticed that her eyes drifted upward to examine his hair.

'I want to know…' she thought pensively. 'His hair…'

Tsuna nearly shrieked as Lambo's small form launched itself from the lawn chair, the trajectory of the leap ending with his head as her target. He reflexively lifted his arms to shield his face - very used to getting kicked by Reborn. He was shocked, when instead of a tiny foot colliding forcefully with his face, he felt a light weight settle on top of his head.

'Huh?' he thought in confusion.

Lambo patted the veritable forest of fluffy brown hair around her with tiny hands. 'It really is as fluffy as it looks…' she thought with a slight smile.

"Hey Doormat-guy." she addressed her perch. He stiffened as he realized exactly what - or who - was causing the slight heaviness on top of his head. "Don't move around too much. Your hair is soft, so I'm going to take a nap," she told him bluntly.

'Because that's another thing this form is good for,' she thought to herself gleefully as Tsuna sweated nervously, standing stock-still. 'I can nap in so many new places…'

She wasn't aware of the piercing gaze directed at her by a certain Sun Arcobaleno as she pulled a few locks of hair over her body as a makeshift blanket. She then bunched a clump of brown fluff under her head for a pillow, and tried to drift off to sleep.

'If she had this ability hidden all this time,' Reborn thought contemplatively, hiding his pensive expression behind his appropriated lemonade glass, 'I wonder what other things about her I don't know of…'

Tsuna's thoughts were a bit more simple as he stood there - imitating a statue and sweating up a storm because of his anxiousness. 'Don't move. Don't move. She'll kill you if you wake her up, so don't move.' Was the mantra going through his head as he willed himself to ignore his slight thirst and nearly full bladder.

Gokudera wasn't really thinking at all, seeing that he was still out of commission and currently drooling on the grass. Unfortunately for him, after seeing his sister's face, he had also gotten a few fumes from her toxic weapons of choice - so he would be out for awhile longer. And his sibling was still unconscious as well.

Lambo stared with sleepy eyes at the two prone Italians. 'If I had the willpower to get up, I'd put Bianchi right in front of that stupid bomber. Then the first thing he'd see upon waking would be her face,' she thought drowsily, but maliciously. 'Jerk would deserve it for calling her down on me… Still, I'll definitely get my revenge.'

She drifted off into peaceful slumber - dreams of crushing giant, pink scorpions underfoot awaiting her.

The next day, Tsuna and company walked into Namimori Middle, chatting relatively peacefully considering Gokudera was part of 'company'.

"I can't believe after all that trouble, Bianchi just left town after Reborn told her he wanted some eel," Tsuna said with incredulous relief. 'That, and I can't believe she can't tell that the little girl hanging around the house is actually Lambo,' he mused with a sweat-drop. 'It's not like she even bothers to change her behavior at all.'

"Che, I can't believe that she's so stupid she doesn't realize the dumb sheep has been right under her nose the whole time," Gokudera scoffed callously, adjusting the cigarette in his mouth.

'Only you, Gokudera-kun,' Tsuna thought with a nervous grimace. 'You're the only person I know who would say something like that so plainly.'

Yamamoto tilted his head to the side, not really knowing what they were talking about.

They made a stop at each of their lockers, and upon getting to Gokudera's, Tsuna had a niggling feeling that something was wrong. He looked around warily, wondering if Reborn was about to do something to him, but his scanning of his surroundings was interrupted by a gurgling noise coming from Gokudera. Tsuna's head whipped around, only to see the bomber slump to the hallway floor, foaming at the mouth.

'What happened?' he shrieked inwardly.

"Hey Tsuna," Yamamoto called his friend with slight concern. "Do you think Gokudera's anemic? That could be why he fainted." The baseball player heaved a sigh. "He should have waited just a little longer - it looks like someone left a snack in his locker for him."

Tsuna turned to look inside the locker, only to recoil in disgust, instinctively pulling the edge of his shirt up over his nose. Sitting on the shelf was a small pot of bubbling, purple goop that was giving off rancid fumes. Looking closer, he saw a small piece of paper taped to the locker's door.

It read: 'Dear Gokudera, seeing as you were so eager to call your sister outside the other day, I figure that you must have missed her terribly. So to keep you company during school hours, I have pasted these pictures all over the places you regularly go.' Taped underneath it was a clear mugshot of Bianchi, directly facing the camera. 'Also, since I was feeling super-thoughtful, I searched the kitchen where she had been cooking, and found this dish for you - a taste of nostalgia. From me to you - L.'

'The vengeance of a scary person!' Tsuna whimpered inwardly, vowing to himself to never piss Lambo off. She'd probably find a way to embarrass him in the worst way possible - maybe even in front of Kyoko!

As the two still-conscious students began to carry their friend to the nurse's office, Lambo watched the scene with sadistic satisfaction. She was currently in her baby form - concealed in one of Reborn's hidey-holes in the hallway's wall. It was surprisingly comfortable, and smelled like coffee and gunpowder.

'I hope they put him in the bed on the right,' she thought to herself with a wicked chuckle. 'I put a picture of Bianchi on the ceiling above it.'

She hopped out of the tiny fort, and retreated from the school before Hibari could find her again - after all, he wasn't as dumb as Bianchi, and would most definitely notice she was the same person as the one he had fought. 'Then again…' Lambo thought with a sweat-drop, 'He might just not care either way and simply attack me on principle. And I don't really want to fight when there's absolutely no purpose.'

Whatever the case, she still left in a hurry. Nana and she were going to leave on their café crawl before lunchtime, and she wanted to have time to take a nice long bath before they left. After all, she had been forced to handle one of Bianchi's dishes.

*~~~~OMAKE~~~~*

Bianchi meets Mini-Lambo

"Oh, who's this?" Bianchi asked with mild curiosity as she looked over the little girl in front of her.

"I'm Lambo," the newly young-looking bounty hunter introduced herself, not bothering to look at the pest as she rapidly pressed buttons on Tsuna's 'borrowed' DS.

Tsuna's head whipped up from his magazine, and he watched the scene with horror-filled eyes. 'What was the point of changing your form if you're just going to tell her who you are?' he shrieked inwardly. 'I don't want another fight to start in my room!'

Bianchi, however, gave no other reaction than to say, "It's nice that Reborn has friends his own size now." and then went back to the kitchen.

'Huh?' Tsuna thought in shocked relief, rubbing his neck. It was stiff from having to stay in the same position the entire time his bodyguard was napping on his head. 'She didn't realize it's her… But, does that mean…'

"It's a good thing Bianchi never bothered to learn my name," Lambo commented with boredom as she guided her character through the level.

'She hates you that much and doesn't even know your name?' Tsuna mentally yelled incredulously.

His only answer was the victory fanfare that played upon winning a stage.